Nina Dobrev was in the hospital with anaphylactic shock
November 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
About Nina’s health problems, became known through her friend, actress and dancer Julianne Hough. She has published in Instagram photo of Nina in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on her face. Julianne also said that he had spent at the bedside of a friend all night.
Nina in ballycoolan began to worry about Dobrev and write comments trying to find out information about her condition.
For everyone who worried about me after the publication of Julianne: I am fine. This happens to me because of Allergy to different foods. Sometimes it goes into anaphylactic shock — written by Nina herself in Instagram.
It is known that this afternoon the doctors released Dobrev home — removing the attack and convinced that the actress is now all right.