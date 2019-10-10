Nine people were injured in an explosion at a garbage plant near the airport in Austria (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Nine people were injured in the explosion at the station on waste recycling at the airport in the Austrian town of Hörsching, near Linz. This was reported by the newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

At the airport there is an enterprise recycling Umwelt Service. One of his premises at about 8 am local time (09:00 GMT) an explosion occurred in the course of which, according to the newspaper Nachrichten, nine people injured, three of them serious injury.

Reuters notes that injured five people and seriously damaged two. The same data with reference to the police leading Austrian broadcasting company ORF. Two wounded, according to her, was taken to the Vienna hospital and clinic in Munich.

After the explosion started a fire. ORF notes that are working on the scene 250 firefighters and 35 pieces of equipment. The spread of fire to other objects failed to prevent. From the room managed to bring all people. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, influence on the work of the airport had.