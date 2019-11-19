Nine-year-old drummer blew up the Network of his impulsive speech
Nine-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell published on YouTube a cover version of the song In Bloom rock band Nirvana and was struck by the Network.
It is reported showdream.org.
In the video, the girl rapidly takes on the drums song.
“I love Nirvana u can play their music on the drums all day,” wrote nandy under the video.
The video has already gained 336 thousand views in less than a week.
Users appreciated the ability of young drummers.
“Excellent work. As a former drummer I suggest you to buy protection for the ears and the ringing could be permanent,” wrote one user.
“I will fight with all who will put her dislike,” commented another.
“I can’t tell you what a wonderful relief to know that the future of music in such good hands. You = ROCK!”, added another commenter.