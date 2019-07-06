Nino Katamadze explained the situation with the cancellation of concerts in Russia
Georgian jazz singer Nino Katamadze explained why from now on, will never perform in Russia with concerts. The artist no longer believes that art can be apolitical, and moreover, does not want to be insincere to the audience and hide the attitude to the recent Russian-Georgian incident.
“I decided that the mission that was my music (and concerts we recognized each other in love and talked about the fact that reject violence) — this mission has lost its meaning, “acknowledged Katamadze in an interview with BBC News.
According to Katamadze, she back in 2008 thinking about the feasibility of playing in Russia, but then decided that the dialogue still needs support. The incident on 20 June in the Georgian Parliament, when there appeared a Russian MP and a persona non grata in Georgia, finally put everything in its place.
“I, as a citizen, as a Georgian, no right to be in front of my fake students, not ignore the events. I can’t be the person who will sing about love without love. I can’t fool those people who love to listen to our music, “says singer.
Katamadze emphasizes that Georgia is defending its liberty, and grew up a whole generation of people who don’t have any positive stories related to Russia. That is why the artist supports the protesters in Tbilisi. “Freedom is not a subject for trade in the XXI century. This is the main value, “she notes.
Recall the trick of the Russian Deputy in the Georgian Parliament led to mass protests in Tbilisi. And Russia as revenge Georgians decided to close the traffic and limit travel.
