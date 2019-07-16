Nissan has presented the updated sedan Skyline
Upmarket Infiniti brand has long gone from the domestic market automaker of Japan, but some Infiniti models will be sold there, although will have the Nissan badge.
One of such models is the Infiniti Q50, which is sold in Japan under the name Nissan Skyline. Interestingly, Nissan has kept the Infiniti badge on the Skyline, although this will change with the advent of the updated model, presented on Tuesday.
Updated Nissan Skyline is still very similar to the Infiniti Q50, but now it has a clear front panel, reminiscent of the design used on the Nissan GT-R. it is Important to note that now the grid is also a big Nissan badge. In addition, the rear lights are finally adopted motif with the four rings earlier generations of Skyline.
Nissan also introduced the latest version of its electronic driver assistance system ProPilot, called ProPilot 2.0. It allows the car to travel on certain highways in Japan without the help of the driver. When the system detects a change in the road ahead or a slower vehicle that you can overtake, it will promptly alert the driver with audible and visual signals about the need to take control. Camera in the cabin monitors the driver’s attentiveness.
Naturally, the line of power units corresponds to the Infiniti Q50. The base became a hybrid propulsion system from the Q50, which combines a 3.5-liter V6 and the electric motor, the total capacity of 360 HP the Top will be a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo, which is available in 300 – and 400-strong performance. Updated Skyline will go on sale in Japan this fall.