Nissan has presented the updated sedan Skyline

| July 16, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Nissan презентовал обновленный седан Skyline

Upmarket Infiniti brand has long gone from the domestic market automaker of Japan, but some Infiniti models will be sold there, although will have the Nissan badge.

One of such models is the Infiniti Q50, which is sold in Japan under the name Nissan Skyline. Interestingly, Nissan has kept the Infiniti badge on the Skyline, although this will change with the advent of the updated model, presented on Tuesday.

Nissan презентовал обновленный седан Skyline

Updated Nissan Skyline is still very similar to the Infiniti Q50, but now it has a clear front panel, reminiscent of the design used on the Nissan GT-R. it is Important to note that now the grid is also a big Nissan badge. In addition, the rear lights are finally adopted motif with the four rings earlier generations of Skyline.

Nissan презентовал обновленный седан Skyline

Nissan also introduced the latest version of its electronic driver assistance system ProPilot, called ProPilot 2.0. It allows the car to travel on certain highways in Japan without the help of the driver. When the system detects a change in the road ahead or a slower vehicle that you can overtake, it will promptly alert the driver with audible and visual signals about the need to take control. Camera in the cabin monitors the driver’s attentiveness.

Nissan презентовал обновленный седан Skyline

Naturally, the line of power units corresponds to the Infiniti Q50. The base became a hybrid propulsion system from the Q50, which combines a 3.5-liter V6 and the electric motor, the total capacity of 360 HP the Top will be a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo, which is available in 300 – and 400-strong performance. Updated Skyline will go on sale in Japan this fall.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.