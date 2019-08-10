Nissan has released a budget modification Kicks
August 10, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
The market started selling a cheap version of the Nissan Kicks Kross. The manufacturer was able to reduce the cost of new items by 10% through the use of platform B0 from Renault Duster SUV.
Dimensions budget Kicks almost 9 inches exceed the global version, which is built on a more modern basis. Under the hood of the crossover installed 1.5-liter gasoline engine H4K, which develops power of up to 106 horsepower. Alternatively, a turbo diesel version available in 100 “horses”.
The petrol engine is mated to a 5-step “mechanics” or CVT. Diesel comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox or robotized transmission.
The price of the crossover start from 989 000 rupees. If you compare with the previous cost of the petrol version, it is about 10% cheaper.
Loading...