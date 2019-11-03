Nissan has updated its budget SUV Kicks, version 2020
The public sector has got a huge number of improvements. The Japanese are not stingy even to update the design. Nissan Kicks 2020 got a massive front body kit, enlarged air intakes and seats under the lights of different shape, in comparison with the first generation.
Now cross will be sold with a fully led head optics. Even in the basic version, the cross received the distinctive tail lights with a special filling.
In the interior of the cross now more comfortable seats. If the last version of the Nissan Kicks and gave cheap, the upgrade will allow the SUV to buy a more comfortable seat. Pronounced lateral support, samcheon improved insulation.
The underhood part of the Nissan Kicks is busy with a 1.5-liter gasoline unit. The engine is naturally aspirated, produces 124 force, working in tandem with 5КПП or a CVT. Regarding the “automatic” transmission, claimed the resource without a major overhaul is about 250 thousand km. Drive the model because of the architecture, only the front.