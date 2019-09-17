Nissan is busy preparing serial electrocreaser to enter the market
Now, the company held a closed presentation of the prototype to us dealers.
No images yet, but the details still managed to grasp.
Already in 2021 to the automotive market can get innovative crossover from Nissan, developed based on the concept IMx 2017.
Model with a completely electric propulsion will be a “firstborn” of the company in the field of powerful and fast electric cars. Up to this point the brand has released a more affordable model with the features below average.
Details of future trends were discussed in a closed demonstration for authorized dealers. The model dimensions are comparable with the current version of the Nissan X-Trail.
However, the interior will be more spacious due to the different layout and minimalistic style. The front panel will get a pair of monitors, and a battery indicator.
Most likely, as the motor will be used twin-engine layout. Power is not revealed yet. Acceleration to 100 km/h will take less than five seconds.
Power source – a battery pack of 85 kilowatt-hours, which will give up to 480 km of road reserve on a full charge.