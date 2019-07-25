Nissan is preparing to mass layoffs
Nissan Motor Co Ltd. plans to cut more than 10,000 employees because of falling of financial indicators. The reduction will affect, primarily, foreign automobile brand. An official statement on the matter is expected tomorrow, July 25.
Until Nissan does not comment on the grim rumors. But as reported by Reuters, a senior source within the company, the rapid decline of the profit recorded this year, forcing the Nissan to go the extra mile. The wave of cuts could affect about 7% of employees. Now the total number of employees worldwide is 138 thousand people.
The threat of layoffs hanging over the employees of foreign plants Nissan. The risk group also includes businesses that demonstrate poor results. According to the source Reuters, Nissan, cuts certainly affected businesses in India and Brazil.
Thursday, July 25, Nissan Motor Co Ltd. should publish financial results for the first quarter of 2019. The expected fall in profits will be 90% and then current performance will become worst over the last 11 years. In the first half of 2019 sales of new passenger cars of Nissan in Russia decreased by 15%. No matter where we are on key North American market. All this Nissan is called “the legacy of Carlos Ghosn” that must be eradicated, improving brand image and increasing the numbers in the records of the sold cars.