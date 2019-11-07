Nissan Navara prepared for racing in the desert
Pickup from Nissan has received a powerful engine of V-eight long wheelbase and suspension.
The Japanese automaker has unveiled at SEMA, which takes place annually in Las Vegas, the powerful pickup Frontier Desert Runner style prerunner for racing in the desert.
The power plant also received a turbine from Garrett, camshafts, valves and pistons from the company from Jim Wolf Technology. Brag a car and an improved intercooler. After a major upgrade of the pickup truck delivers power to over 600 HP Motor combined with a 6-speed manual transmission Nissan.
Long travel suspension helps the truck to overcome, without reducing speed, challenging off-road areas. Help on this and the tires of 37 inches. Reinforced front and rear frames have been designed by MA Motorsports. The beauty of a pickup truck equipped with Sparco seats fitted with safety belts, which are fastened to the beam.
Specialists of the company Nissan are confident that their pickup will be a healthy competition prerunner from other manufacturers.