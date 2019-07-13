Nissan Qashqai got the technology ProPILOT

Nissan Qashqai получил технологию ProPILOT

The Japanese company has equipped its crossover another driver assistance system.

The new ProPILOT system that debuted on the model of the Leaf will be available on all petrol and diesel engine versions. Technology is a driver assistance system, which supports steering and acceleration and braking.

So, ProPILOT includes three functions: intelligent cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Jam Pilot. Thanks to the first function, the control system regulates the speed, hold the car in lane and maintains the distance to the vehicle ahead.

The remaining two functions control the steering and the vehicle’s position relative to other vehicles (slow and resume its motion relative to other cars). Thus, the new system provides ProPILOT driving without stress and risk.

