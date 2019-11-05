Nissan showed the updated NV300 and NV400 vans
Nissan has updated line of medium and full-size vans, adding models NV300 and NV400 efficient engines, new interior and advanced technology.
Both the van got a new efficient engines, meeting standards Euro 6d-TEMP, the newspaper reports speedme.ru. The NV400 full-size performance meets the same 2.3-liter diesel that uses a pickup Nissan Navara. Cab NV400 became more comfortable, updated instrument panel and steering wheel, new storage compartments, wireless charging, and an upgraded infotainment system.
Moreover, the Nissan NV400 has acquired several new security features Nissan Intelligent Mobility, including Parking assistant, monitoring “blind” zones and keeping in lane. The model is equipped with rain sensors and lights, rear view camera system and Hill Start Assist.
The range of engines Nissan NV300 “strengthened” the new power plant on 170и 145 HP of power and also a brand-new dual-clutch transmission (DCT), providing increased driver comfort due to the smooth acceleration and improving fuel efficiency.
The NV300 interior boasts new upholstery, satin chrome trim, black instrument panel, and upgraded equipment, including sound system, DAB a new generation.