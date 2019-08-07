Nissan Titan XD will lose the diesel engine
According to foreign publications, the Titan XD model year 2020 will no longer be offered with a 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine V8мощностью 310 HP and 752 Nm of torque.
Failure of the motor a little surprising, since the diesel pickups are becoming more common in the United States.
The output from the engine line diesel can also mean that the Titan XD will be less impressive towing capabilities. Model with a diesel engine 2019 can tow up to 5820 kg, while the V8 reaches its maximum in 5 343 kg.
As representatives of Nissan, the elimination of the diesel engine “will help to improve the situation of Nissan in the long term, as we are preparing to launch a new, significantly upgraded Titan and Titan XD Gas at the end of this year.”
Speaking of visual updates, spy photos show a revised grille, restyled headlights, new front bumper and new rear lights and modified the back door.
The stylistic changes continue in the cabin, where drivers will find a new instrument cluster and a revised center console with a large display infotainment system and new vents.
The updated truck is likely to be equipped with the 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces around 390 HP and 533 Nm of torque.
He is currently connected with a 7-speed automatic transmission that can be attached to the optional all-wheel drive system.