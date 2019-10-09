Nissan unveiled the new Nissan Juke
Brand new Nissan Juke has finally went out in Barcelona started the first media test drives.
Recall that the first model debuted a decade ago and has sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, creating a new niche for compact crossovers, which has since been widely copied. Offering the same sense of style and fun, along with a set of advanced technologies.
The new generation Japanese compact crossover has received a modern power plant with a smaller turbocharged gasoline engine that is compact, light, responsive and economical. For the first time Juke can also be ordered with a seven-speed gearbox dual-clutch with shift paddles. Along with a brand new chassis this ensures that the new Juke is easy to manage, elegant and effective, and also has exceptional security.
“The Nissan Juke has never followed the crowd. Instead, he goes forward, due to its great personality and a dynamic driving. The new model is built on strong sports design that people love to Juke, and adds a unique experience on the road with the ProPILOT system and a wide range of intelligent technology,” said Marco Fioravanti, Vice President, Nissan Europe’s product planning.
The Nissan JUKE is built on the platform CMF-B and will be manufactured at the award-winning Nissan plant in Sunderland, UK. In sale the model will arrive in late November.
Despite the fact that the Juke is brand new, it retains a characteristic design elements, including the signature round headlights. To give it a new look and to bring the design into line with modern requirements, optics now has led DRL in the form of the letter Y, which completes the signature grille V-Motion from Nissan.
19-inch wheels, floating roof design and dramatically shaded parts of the side panels give a sporty look to the model. A range of 11 body colours combined with 3 contrasting colors of the roof ensures that the new Nissan Juke stands out from the General flow.
The new version also has a completely redesigned cabin, which was spacious — space for knees in the rear seats increased by 5.8 cm, the height of the back seat of 1.1 cm, and the Luggage compartment volume increased by 20% to 422 litres.
Rethought the design of the interior was finished with high quality materials. New soft-touch materials on the dashboard, the door trims and rims for the feet create a feeling of excellent quality. Monotonnie seat with a solid back add a sporty look and can be trimmed in leather or Alcantara.
In addition to good appearance and great comfort on the front seats also feature innovative Bose Personal Plus, which provides high-quality and immersive sound. It can be controlled by means of a “floating” 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, providing easy access to services with Nissan Connect.
For owners looking to add “flavor” to your crossover, brand: N-Design model combines the familiar Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta AB and Tekna new Juke range offers the complete package personalization. It includes 3 combination of seat trim, dashboard, door cards and armrest. Standard N-Design an impressive 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond cut improve the appearance with sporty and dynamic appearance. In General, the N-Design offers 20 combinations of individualization of the exterior and interior.
Under the sculpted bonnet lies a 3-cylinder petrol engine that is both efficient and responsive. The 1.0-liter unit is compact and lightweight and is also equipped with a turbocharger, which ensures quick response to pressing the gas pedal. It produces 117 HP of power and 180 Nm of torque. Manual transmission six-speed is standard, while dual new automatic transmission for the first time available as an option.
“The new engine of JUKE is able to offer the optimum balance between performance, fuel economy and improved quality”, — said the press service of the brand. “It delivers truly impressive levels of power and torque; it is an excellent demonstration that reduced transmission may provide the driver with fun and smaller cost.”