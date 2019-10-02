Nissan will bring to Tokyo the conceptual urban hatchback
Concept car Nissan IMk is designed to demonstrate the new design philosophy of the brand called Timeless Japanese Futurism. However, it is possible that later the company will build on its base serial compact electric car.
International motor show opens in Tokyo in three weeks. This is a landmark event for all Japanese automakers. Nissan promises to provide at the exhibition a new concept showing, in what direction will develop the design and engineering of the company. Compact hatchback Nissan IMk following the spirit of minimalism. Designers tried to merge modern aesthetics with elements of “Japanese DNA.” Original features can be traced in the copper color of the body, in a wooden inserts on the door cards in the style of kigumi and special chart of the rear lights.
Dimensions of the concept: length – 3 434 mm and width 1 512 mm, height – 1 644 mm. They’re a little beyond the limits allowed for kei cars dimensions, but the concept is forgivable. The production version can do a little leaner. It is likely that the marketing option will keep the cameras instead of traditional side mirrors. Japan is almost the only country in the world where this technology is allowed by law.
Based on Nissan IMk is an electrical architecture and the composition of equipment includes a system of Autonomous control ProPilot 2.0, which is already equipped with a restyled Nissan Skyline. But its functionality is supplemented with a system for self-Parking ProPilot Remote Park with valet parking function: the driver out of the car, activates the Parking mode, and the machine itself is looking for a Parking space, and then comes back on call from your smartphone.