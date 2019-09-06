Nissan will cut the model range by 10%
September 6, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Loading...
The Japanese manufacturer has announced its plans for the next two years.
Nissan has announced the reduction of production capacity and model range by 10%. This was reported in the official press release.
Also the producer has confirmed information about the planned reduction of personnel worldwide. Until 2022 the company wants to cut 12.5 thousand employees worldwide. First reductions of enterprises with low efficiency.
What plants and models in question — unknown. As previously reported, the automaker was forced to reconsider its strategy including because of the scandal with the arrest of the former head of the company Carlos Ghosn.