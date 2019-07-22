Nissan will sell the cars through digital showrooms

At the opening of point of sales of Nissan cars in the shopping center on the outskirts of Paris gathered a dozen top managers of the company, and invited journalists from all major countries. Nissan’s more to tell about it? Oh no!

This story is about how will change the process of selling the car in the near future. And not only Nissan, but in General at all. All over the world.

As it was before? To choose and buy a car, had necessarily to go somewhere. To go see the car, go look for it from a dealer, go to sign the contract, go take the money…

Communication between the client and the guest and “host”-the Ambassador’s happening with tablets in hand and on the huge screens behind

As the car buying process will look like tomorrow? Visit the website of the selected brand, configure the equipment of the machine, pay by card in a few days the car delivered to your home. Even in nice box, but at least with a bow.

The “Tesla” money for 10 months

This concept and introduced the Nissan at a great big shopping centre in Paris. The car store, to the right of the showcase of bags, and left with clothes, is just the beginning. Now he needs a Nissan not to sell there cars, despite the fact that store cost the Japanese almost the same as standard free-standing dealership.

In the City Hub can be exposed to only two cars – the Nissan has chosen the brightest representatives of the brand: Leaf and Qashqai

“At Nissan City Hub, says Gareth Dunsmor, head of digital services, Nissan Europe – we acquaint visitors with the brand, our philosophy and our technology here is not the usual sellers as at the dealership, guests are greeted ambassadors, whose task is to give the visitor a new experience.”

New experience gets and the company Nissan. Open City Hub in Paris – the first test for the Japanese brand, but this experience is going to quickly spread around the world. Gareth Dinsmor confirmed that in the near future similar digital showrooms will appear in Japan and China, and then in other countries. Whether such a shop in the Ukraine? Over time, of course, anything is possible.