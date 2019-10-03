“No bitch didn’t tell me”: shocking revelations of the scandalous participating in the project “That the…
Thursday, October 3, will host the sixth edition of the popular project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB). Recall that in the past, live the reality left the most controversial contestant of Rome Pendzhiev. The XL model, the former heroine of the show “Dom-2”, ward Marina Borzemski she wanted to leave the project. Rome refused to participate in the contest and threw for a fifth week in a single kilogram.
In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” of Rome Pendzhiev openly talked about what happened behind the scenes of reality, his relation to the parties, the scandals and the reasons for his departure.
— Rome will not regret that you left the project?
I don’t like to regret anything. But as for the draft, and my care, only one regret — that because of the circumstances and the people with whom I had to face on the project, I was forced to leave at will. Emphasize that on their own, though it is not aired deployed. Unfortunately, due to circumstances and some participants I left my place finalist and possibly the winner.
Remember the time when he decided that he would leave?
— It was a fateful moment and the last straw after what I went through and suffered — the betrayal of a friend of mine, a man who I trusted, who knew me more than anyone and with whom I could be myself. It is a pity that the project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” is not as before four hours, but only half. I understand that it is impossible to show everything that happened during the week, in one issue.
On my last week we had a choice of new couples. If I were dishonest, I would have done differently. But at that moment I wanted to be a man, and it played against me. From the side I looked like a humiliated girl. Absolutely nothing. And all these “muzhchinki” on the project, which I can’t even call men, do not deserve my attention. Almost all I do not respect!
I don’t allow you to humiliate me and the camp I was faced with a bunch of negativity and humiliation. Unfairly. And if it was more the timing of the program and the project was able to show all the nuances that happened during the reality, the viewer would be on my side, and not on the side of some cattle!
But do you not thrown off a single pound in the last week!
Just after the fourth week, bad situation with choosing new pair, of betrayal of my friend Taras, torture, threats, insults and humiliation from the vile to my partner I decided that to be in the company of these people do not want and can not. I was destroyed. I was out of breath. I can’t be in the situation of hatred, evil, and negativity! I love positive people. And the project was faced with such people in everyday life walk around the party. You know, when I announced to the organizers of the project that you want to leave, they have not agreed to release. But I’ve already made the decision and therefore did everything possible in order not to lose weight, abandoned the last contest, where he added himself antimonous +2 kilograms. I understand that I will be a “yellow line”, and who would be with me in nomination, will give way to him.
— What for you was the most difficult project?
— To be in the company of people with whom I was very ill. I don’t want to talk about your partner, horrible person, but if not for him, my project would have been all completely different. I don’t like to give up and lose, I’m really a gambling man and like to win! I didn’t expect a gym, workout will be interesting to me.
— However, you everywhere accompanied the conflict.
— Actually I don’t like conflict. And really do not like to swear. When you start to swear, I always want to establish the situation and to reconcile people. But unfortunately, because of the constant provocations, insults, humiliation me my partner, it turned out that the viewer saw only my cries. No one knew what happened behind the scenes and not even thought about the causes of this behavior. The audience is judging me, because I saw not all that happened. Sometimes there I don’t even recognize myself!
My friends, relatives and a huge army of followers on Instagram know what I am. Love me for what I am positive, emotional, fair. Sometimes even too much.
— Maybe you just saw a real danger?
— To be honest, I’ve given it absolutely no thought. The only girl who I more or less well communicated, it was Inna in the beginning of the project.
Now, looking through all the releases, I really understand, what are all hypocrites and that I really was afraid! After all, no one bitch to my face nothing never said. Only through the ethers, I heard that everyone thought I was a Queen, arrogant. On the one hand it’s a shame, because I’m not. On the other — you need to be able to behave with dignity. I always looked good, was well-groomed, beautifully dressed. I had a good hairstyle, makeup, manicure-pedicure, perfume. When I went in their silk robes, all jaw dropped. Even Irakli I always ate the eyes and showered with compliments. I’m not talking about the crew. I thank them for the smiles, compliments and positive! Yes, I’m a classy, beautiful woman! And, of course, near me there is always “deemus”, which I envy. And given my strong energy, I was really scared. But those who enter into my life and whom I love, be happy. During his I always and everywhere the mountain! Yes, I’m a strong participant and winner in life!
— In this season of heroes project will not only lose weight, but looking for a soul mate. You got it?
You know, I’m always cool for any dvizhuhu. I liked the new idea of the 9th season. When I went to the project, I consulted with my astrologer. Viewing the Natal chart, she saw the two main incentive that has inspired me to go, Victory and Love. I quote her words: “Rome, if you want, you win. And if all goes well, the project will meet your love”.
It’s cool when you can combine business with pleasure!
Who would have thought that this is all gonna be for me in hell. Kindred spirits — it certainly is a big word. But I believe that you never know where you will find where you lose. I, unfortunately, faced with a very huge negative and decided to donate their “prizes” for the sake of my emotional, psychological and physical condition.
Going into the project, I wanted to show by example how to be a gorgeous woman at any weight. And, if you want, with proper diet and sport to radically change your life, appearance and psychology.
And did you do it…
— Yes, for a month I lost 10 pounds. So my mission here is done. Unfortunately, it did not show our training. I’m very good doing. Given that I am a Plus Size model and sport in my life in the first place. But, going on the project I realized that the need to plow. And I worked, feeling that my astrologer had told me the truth, allow for success and victory. With the pace I really could to reach it.
On the talk show “Swasa” it turned out that after the project, you no longer to lose weight.
Just leaving “That…” I decided to live in his pleasure, to give rest to the body. I flew to the warm country, at sea. The fact that I lost 10 pounds, was very noticeable, imagine what would happen if I lost twice. And that is how much I need to throw to win the project. It would be doomed! Now I’m not ready to say goodbye to their forms. Besides, I tell you a secret, I’m getting ready to represent Ukraine at the international contest Miss World plus size.
At the moment I do not lose weight, but don’t add. I keep myself in good shape. But things can change. I am a person unpredictable. Suddenly I feel an urge again to radically change.
— You adhere to the diet?
— I hate the word “diet”. Diet diagnosis for sick people, it’s prohibition. And I hate when I someone or something forbidden. I’m for proper nutrition. Thanks to the project, I know that my body is good and what is bad. Thanks to Svetlana FUS for something that painted me diet. I try to stick with it. As for sports, while I don’t go to the gym. I have the impression that the five weeks spent on the project, I nazanimalas for the next five years. Thank you Marina — our coach. Periodically, however, do on your favorite Bicycle. I love fresh air, rest on the sea, doing water aerobics. I listen to my body, because it is important to be in harmony with yourself.
How do you feel about dropping weight?
— At first it was noticeable in clothes. Can’t say that I was just thrilled, because I live in a lush body, and I had to make changes. I was pleased that my body gave the results in the framework of the project and I can lose weight. I loved the gym. Generally, you need to be able to rejoice in all the good that surrounds us. I myself have proven that you can lose weight and showed an example to other women. I was proud of.
— What’s your ideal ratio?
You know, I never idealize. Each person has their own ideals of beauty. For me is the inner filling, the humanity! Body weight can change, but the gut — hard. If the person is shit, it’s forever! So for me the ideal proportions of a good internal filling (light soul) in a harmonious body. And let people decide for themselves what body they live.
