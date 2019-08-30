No brakes: the winner of “Tour de France” attacked exotico hotel
Olympic champion in Cycling, German rider Jan Ulrich is unlikely to remember the summer of 2018 with pleasure. One of the most famous riders of the late 90’s and early 2000’s, the first and only German champion “Tour de France” twice in one week managed to be in the police, both times under dubious circumstances.
This writes the Telegraph.
Recently on the news, it was reported that after the proceedings of last year, Ulrich is obliged to pay a fine of 7.2 thousand euros for bodily injury and attempted coercion. In particular, in August 2018, he insulted the 31-year-old woman and demanded the return of 600 euros, which he paid for her services. Then he pushed her to the wall and beaten.
The victim injured his shoulder and cervical spine.
“Sir Ulrich and the girl were arguing loudly among themselves, after which Mr. Ulrich attacked her. The girl turned for help to the hotel staff and they called the police. Mr. Ulrich is currently detained and is still in custody”, — said the representative of police Karina Lerch.
According to eyewitnesses, at the time of the incident, Ulrich was clearly not himself and was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and threatened to kill her.
Interestingly, just a few days before the incident in Frankfurt, the former cyclist became the hero of another scandal, which was widely dispersed in the media.
Ulrich broke into the home of a famous actor til Schweiger and threatened him and his guests. The incident happened on the Spanish island of Majorca, where two German celebrities supporting friendly relations, houses on adjacent plots. Schweiger gave a party at his house that, apparently, did not like Ulrich, who also has received an invitation to the feast. Ex-cyclist broke into the site of Schweiger and began to disperse his guests with a broom. To calm down it was only the police arrived. Ulrich was taken to the station, but soon released. The final decision on this case will be rendered later.
After that, Schweiger said Ulrich to him no longer a friend and added that otherwise, imagine your summer vacation.
The ex-racer said that the reason of such behavior are worrying about family problems.
“Divorce and the inability to communicate with children, which I have not seen and which is not normally talked with Easter, much and bad for me. I do things which later very much regretit,” said Ulrich in an interview with Bild, referring to the breakup with his second wife Sarah Steinhauser. They’ve been together since 2006 and they have three sons. In addition, Ulrich has a daughter from his first marriage.
Anyway, after two incidents in August Ulrich was sent to a psychiatric hospital for compulsory treatment.
The newspaper reminds that Ulrich finished his career in 2007, being under severe pressure of accusations of doping. Litigation lasted several years until in 2012 the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) has admitted the German driver not guilty and annulled all his results from 1 may 2005.
As previously reported “FACTS”, former American cyclist lance Armstrong, seven times in his career won the most prestigious stage race “Tour de France”, openly talked about the doping. According to him, he did it for the sake of victory, and not the least bit remorseful in his actions.
