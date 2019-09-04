No cancer: 7 simple protection methods from skin cancer
Oncology is a fairly common problem in the world. Skin cancer can be very dangerous. But to prevent its development is quite real. These methods that we have listed in this article will definitely help to reduce the risk of disease.
Sunscreen
Use of sunscreens for skin will protect themselves from cancer. Protection SPF 30 — the most appropriate option for those who care about the health of their skin. Apply the cream properly. Including apply more than once a day when walking in the fresh air, and at intervals of 2-3 hours. In addition, to upgrade the tool you need after swimming in the water outdoors. And remember that Sunscreen is needed even on cloudy days. Because ultra violet rays can penetrate even through clouds.
Headdress
Hat, cap, scarf — choose any headpiece you like and go ahead. It will help to protect your face, nose and neck from direct sunlight. Most efficiently, of course, is to use a hat with a wide brim. While such a method does not negate the need to put on sunscreen.
Shadow
Being in the shade will help protect you against skin cancer. The most this measure obtained for sun when it is most dangerous for the skin. Around the pool you have to put the umbrellas in the Park to be in the shade of the trees.
Closed clothing
Summer in Sunny and cloudy weather need to wear closed clothes. Thin jackets and short skirts in the heat, of course, seem to be the most convenient but not always safe such outfits for the skin. Protection against cancer involves the least possible being under direct sunlight, what can help closed clothes.
Protection from the sun
The peak of the sun falls on the period from 11.00 to 16.00. At a time is better on the street does not appear in principle. If you cannot stay indoors, it is best to minimize the time spent in the sun. So you can protect yourself from skin cancer.
Glasses
Sunglasses are also extremely important. Although directly they have little impact on the skin. But the skin around the eye and the retina is extremely sensitive,thin and fragile. It is therefore necessary to protect against cancer in this way.
Healthy eating
Some products have nutrients that can give the skin health, radiance and beauty. Useful are products with vitamins a, E. It’s seeds, nuts, carrots, pumpkin and so on. It is important to eat more food with antioxidants that fight free radicals and prevents skin cancer.