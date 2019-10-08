“No comment”: the representatives of the car crash refused to talk about her discharge from the hospital
Representatives of the actress and TV presenter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk refused to comment appeared in the media information that she was discharged a few days ago from a Moscow clinic, where on 13 September he received treatment for cancer.
In particular, the Telegram channel Mash reported that the actress was taken from medical practices “European medical center” where she was last month. She closed the maintenance of the MLA, therapeutic measures in the hospital stopped.
According to sources, the actress would transfer to another hospital. However, no accurate data. Fans don’t know whether to worry for the condition of a seriously ill celebrities. Maybe the situation has worsened.
At the same concert Director celebrity Stas of Christ to a question, then said goodbye. The same reaction was also another representative star Marina Potapova, reports the TV channel.
Too late to contact them tried the journalists of the newspaper Nation News, however, Stanislav Hristov, informed actively communicate with journalists about the disease Zavorotnyuk, again refused to speak on this subject.
“No comment,” he said.
Recall that, according to Russian media published information, 48-year-old celebrity was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. In early autumn, her health condition deteriorated. The actress was put into a state of drug-induced coma, which after two days turned into deep.
The official statement of the family have been reported about the health of the actress has not been received. Only her daughter published in Instagram the appeal in which asked to stop to speculate on this topic.
co-author of the scientific book “the Fragile brain,” Paul Shnyakin said in an interview that the finding of a disease that supposedly suffers a famous actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk — is the most “evil” brain tumor. It grows in a special, grows in all structures of the brain and is developing rapidly — two or three months may elapse from the moment the person was completely healthy to severe symptoms.
