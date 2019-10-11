No harm in trying: Dima Bilan again gathered at “Eurovision”
Popular Russian singer Dima Bilan, distinguished drunken outburst at a concert in Samara, again gathered at the international song contest “Eurovision”. He intends for the third time to represent Russia. About it the actor said in the show “Alena fucking”.
“This is my dream. If you take the popular vote, I wonder if I have a limit if I go a third time?”, — Bilan said and added that counts on the support of his fans. In his opinion, representative of the country to be chosen by the viewers during the competition, not to assign the “top”.
He believes that the statement of his colleague Sergey Lazarev was “drop dead”. He would execute a dance number.
However, Bilan — not the only one who wants to Eurovision. About his desire to represent the country had previously said Olga Buzova. Also don’t rule out a duet of Philip Kirkorov and Nikolai Baskov. It was also reported that Russian billionaire and songwriter Mikhail Gutseriev write a song. Who exactly will perform, will be announced in February.
In 2006, Bilan took the Eurovision song contest second place. In 2008, he again went to the contest and won, literally snatching victory from Ani Lorak, who took second place.
in Samara and gave residents a free concert.
Recall that the “Eurovision” will be held in may in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). Their representatives at the competition called Spain and Belgium.
