No ibuprofen: how to be treated if you were diagnosed COVID-19
While there is no vaccine for coronavirus, all means which people try to protect themselves from new infections or placebo. In the course of actively are not only the drugs with unproven efficacy of pharmacy (immunomodulators, Immunostimulants), and folk medicine. This writes The Village.
Treatment options garlic, coconut oil, sea water, alcohol, and even cow manure find their fans, so the world health organization (who) decided to intervene in the situation and now in his Twitter exposes such myths — publishes notes with the hashtag #KnowTheFacts.
With what are we dealing with?
Almost every one of us at least once suffered from SARS, acute respiratory viral infection. Excite it can hundreds of different viruses: coronaviruses, picornaviruses, adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, and so on. Usually they do not define.
From this we must remember that coronavirus is a virus, the causative agent. And it leads to a particular type SARS — COVID-19 (abbreviation of COrona VIrus Disease 2019). Its feature — high affinity (affection) to the tissues of the lower respiratory tract. Simply put, when hit by the coronavirus in the human body often develops pneumonia, which is not typical for other SARS.
The accession of pneumonia explains the relatively high mortality rate — about 3 % (for comparison: the death rate from seasonal flu — 0,7 %). The proportion of cases among those who were in contact with media low. In the case of measles or chicken pox, this proportion is much higher.
To distinguish coronavirus infection in a mild form of SARS symptoms cannot diseases are the same. If there are no problems with immunity, you can recover coronavirus infection, mistaking her for a common cold. Doctors believe that in the areas bordering China, it happens more often than anywhere else.
When you need a doctor:
- symptoms of colds: fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, pain when swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, white tongue coating;
- if there was contact with a carrier of coronavirus infection;
- if you returned from a country with a large number of infected.
If match two of the three items you need to go to the physician or the duty doctor at the city hospital and demand to take a smear on COVID-19.
What to do if the test result is positive?
In short, more sleep and drink plenty of fluids.
To treat coronavirus infection in General and viral pneumonia in particular nothing: drugs with proven efficacy in the world. Antiviral drug like the popular “Arbidol” does not work.
“To date, the effectiveness of “Arbidol” is not scientifically proven, and I suppose that if it failed to prove over the last ten years, it is likely that the use of this drug, there is simply no” — said the epidemiologist Michael Favorov.
Create a universal drug against all cold viruses is impossible: each of them arranged differently. Another difficulty is that any virus is very small and primitive. He has no cells and is a capsid (protective protein coat), which in the case of coronavirus are molecules of ribonucleic acids (RNA).
The virus is embedded in the cell of an infected person, and begins to play. How to destroy it without causing damage throughout the body, which is the main issue when creating antiviral drugs. However, such tools exist, for example against HIV infection (the medication the infection is not completely cured, but significantly prolong life), viral hepatitis b and C (hepatitis C can be cured), the herpes viruses.
“At the moment possible only pathogenetic treatment that block the mechanisms of disease development and treatment is symptomatic — something that addresses the symptoms of the disease, says infectious disease Ekaterina Stepanova. — This includes, for example, the recommendation to sleep more and drink more fluids, which is indicated in any of SARS”.
At the slightest shortness of breath (coronavirus affects the lungs) shows intensive therapy in hospital.
This treatment does not affect the virus itself, but it helps to support different systems of the body, preventing organ failure. Multiple organ failure is often the cause of death in viral infection. It shows, among other things, a drop in blood pressure. In such cases, the patient is administered a means of intensive therapy, including intravenous vasoconstrictors. Last normalize the functioning of the heart and the supply of organs and tissues with oxygen. In severe cases may also require mechanical ventilation.
What do people with poor immunity
In recent months significantly increased the demand for immunomodulators — drugs “strengthen immunity”. However, “immunomodulators or Immunostimulants — funds with unproven efficacy. The who does not recommend such drugs for the treatment of colds in General, and coronavirus infections in particular. The effect of immunomodulators largely unpredictable and can be dangerous to health. Therefore, if the doctor prescribes the appointment of an immunomodulator, is suspicious, and instead of going to the pharmacy to sign on to another specialist.
Phrases like “supports immunity” on the packaging and in the instructions to the drugs rather a myth than the truth. It is believed that regularly to lead a healthy lifestyle enough to have a strong immune system. True, and it is not yet proven. But what about those whose immune system is severely weakened do to not get sick? High mortality rate from coronavirus is seen in older people with comorbidities.
“It is very important to compensate for all comorbidities. For example, if a person has diabetes, it is necessary to achieve targets blood sugar with an endocrinologist; if cardiovascular disease — you need to achieve to normalize blood pressure together with a cardiologist, says Ekaterina Stepanova. In this case, the coronavirus is not as dangerous as for those who did not”.
Prevention of what is there
Primary prevention of coronavirus infection — vaccination. But it’s not.
“Scientists from different countries reported that they know how to create a vaccine, but it is necessary to make a drug the vaccine and prove that it works, that is, in fact, does not cause damage to the body and does not injure the person, — says Mikhail Favorov. — It takes time. I think if the vaccine will appear within a year, the population it will reach not earlier than in couple of years”.
Wash your hands, carry an alcohol-based antiseptics
While the who recommends that prevention, effective at any SARS.
“First and foremost, it is the recommendation wash hands frequently with soap and not just rinse and wash thoroughly, and a sufficient amount of time — draws attention to Ekaterina Stepanova. — And in places where there is no possibility to do this, use alcohol-based antiseptics and do not touch once again to face”.
Masked little sense, but under certain conditions it is
But the medical mask on a healthy person is unlikely to save him from infection. It helps the patient not to infect the healthy. This mask is not sealed, and when it’s someone sneezed or coughed, the virus particles settle on it and at any opportunity I can get to the mucous nose, mouth, eyes. But, according to the infectious diseases Ekaterina Stepanova, if a healthy person wears a mask, this can be use (at least largest virus particles will stay on the mask) on the condition that he changes it every hour and does not apply to the reverse side.
Flights should not be afraid
As for flights, they should not be afraid: the flow of air in modern Airliners is different from the feed air, for example, in the cinema or office. On Board we updated breathe a mixture of outside air, which is virtually sterile, and the air of the cabin, which is constantly filtered and clean, and the liners are filters so-called sanitary class — those that are used in the operating room (in shopping centers, exhibition and concert venues, as well as in office buildings of these filters there).
Therefore, the probability of contamination in the aircraft is very low. More risk of catching infection at the airport or return home to get to the hospital to check for two weeks (about as much is the incubation period).
Refrain from places with a high concentration of people
Act like nothing is happening, the chance is now better to refrain from visiting places with a large crowd of people, but if this is not possible, then at least to withdraw from close contact with others — hugs, handshakes and kisses.
Don’t panic
The hype around coronavirus infection is so high that its distribution can be monitored online, getting the latest information on the number of infected people worldwide, regions of infection, the number of deaths and recovered.
“Around coronavirus infection now do a lot of noise, says microbiologist Viktor Maleev. — The main reason is that it is a new infection, still not studied, unlike, for example, from influenza, although the emergence of a new strain of influenza (in 2009-2010 there was an outbreak of swine flu) to us largely a riddle. Any infection, although not significant, in our time, causing more panic. Even a term such appeared — “infogame””.
Media, bloggers, opinion leaders so provoke the audience to fear the coronavirus that it makes the spread COVID-19 is not an epidemic or pandemic, but rather to infotamil. Of course, the new infection dangerous in their own way, maybe to kill, but at risk — the elderly: mortality rate from coronavirus infection among children, adolescents and young people is only 0.2%, whereas among the older generation (70+) — 18-20%.
Cannot be treated with ibuprofen
The Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran has warned that the infection with coronavirus is strictly forbidden to use anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or cortisone. These medications can cause significant complications, writes ZN.
The importance of taking the correct drugs, he wrote in his Twitter. Instead, Veran advised to drink paracetamol.
“COVID-19: receiving anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen, cortisone) can be a factor that aggravates the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs or you have any doubts, consult your doctor,” wrote Olivier Veran.
Officials of health of France noted that, as is known, anti-inflammatory medications are risky for those who have infectious diseases because they tend to reduce the reaction of the immune system. Illegal drugs can cause serious consequences to health even in young people.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- As at 16 March in the United States identified 3774 cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese, 69 people died.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
