No more super: fat Matthew McConaughey on the beach in Greece
It would seem, more recently, Matthew McConaughey starred in the role of a stripper in the film “magic Mike”, and now it turns out that muscular body is not gone. 49-year-old actor spotted on one of the Greek beaches, surrounded by family, and in a large father can be difficult to find a Hollywood handsome.
McConaughey was walking on the sand bare-chested, which, frankly, looked completely delicious. It seems that the actor has decided to completely unwind on vacation and instead of grueling workouts at the gym spends all his free time with his wife Camille and three heirs ― 10-year-old Levi, 9-year-old Vida and 6-year-old Livingston. Furthermore, Greece provides free private Parking, this beautiful country family McConaughey returns not for the first time.
However, fans of early to sound the alarm. Knowing what an amazing transformation an actor, there is no doubt that McConaughey will get in shape. For example, for the role in “Dallas buyers club” for which he was awarded the “Oscar”, Matthew lost a lot of weight, by resorting to severe and even life threatening diet. For “magic Mike” actor, on the contrary, hard gained muscle mass and been to the gym twice a day.