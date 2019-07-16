No need to lick: Sofia Rotaru angrily pushed away the annoying fan (video)
Held in Vitebsk festival “Slavic Bazaar”.people’s artist Sofia Rotaru looked cheerfully and gladly performed their songs for fans, however, close contact with the fans did not, pushing one of them. About it writes “StarHit”.
It is reported that before the public Sofia Mikhailovna appeared at the luxurious blue dress. She played the hits “let’s summer”, “I want to dance with you” and “One guelder-rose”.
Six-thousandth hall of the Summer amphitheatre met the actress a standing ovation. And she went down to the people so they could close to see how the young singer looks adorable in the eighth decade of years. In the midst of a speech Rotaru down the hall, the fans warmly welcomed her, gave flowers.
At the end of the speech, the singer formed a huge number of people willing to give her flowers and kiss on the cheek. One of them was, apparently, a very energetic fan, who yearned to lick Rotaru on the cheek.
But Sofia Mikhailovna will not allow it. She pushed the annoying boy.
Later it turned out that this man often come specifically for the performance of the singer and bother her with his attention.
As you know, last summer, the singer almost did not give concerts. As it turned out, Sofia Mikhailovna suffered a minor heart attack, however, despite health problems, eventually to leave the stage she has no plans. Free time Rotaru prefers to spend with loved ones. On the official page in Instagramпевица often share personnel with relatives, is made during joint visits or holidays.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a popular Ukrainian singer, people’s artist of USSR Sofia Rotaru denied the words of the music critic Sergei Sosedov that due to health problems she lives in the Crimea.
