No nepotism: the Director of “public Servants” claim to the post of head of state
After retiring as head of Goskino Philip Ilyenko position remains vacant. High chair claimed by several candidates, who registered the Declaration on the website. Among them the Director Alexey kiryushchenko, who directed the TV series “servant of the people”, the main role in which performed Vladimir Zelensky. Kiryushchenko also directed the movies “My fair nanny”, “Who’s the boss?”, “Matchmakers”, “Between us girls”.
It is known that Kiryushchenko had Russian citizenship. In 2015 he received a residence permit in Ukraine.
Also the questionnaires submitted by the General producer of the Odessa international film festival Julia Sinkevich, the General producer of TV channel “the Sun” Christina Hlaponin and owner of the company “De flim” Alexey Panteleev. For the post of head of the state also claims Sergey Zlenko — Director of the cinema “Tycoon” and “Boomer”.
Recall the name of the new head of state will call after the contest ended, according to the law on civil service. In the first stage, applicants must have Ukrainian citizenship, to confirm the level of Ukrainian language, have higher education and submit an income Declaration.
