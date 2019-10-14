No one was injured in the fall, the Canadian plane at an Airshow in the US (PHOTOS)

The press service of the Royal canadian air force stated that the pilot who had to eject during the preparatory flight before the show of aerobatics in the United States, feels good.

The representative of group “bullfinches” the Canadian air force reported that on Sunday, the aircraft captain Kevin Damone-Grenier crashed in an unpopulated area near HAMPTON, Georgia, in accident nobody suffered.

“Bullfinches” was to speak at an Airshow in Atlanta. The organizers of the event said that after the accident they canceled the remaining performances scheduled for Sunday.

In the statement that the “bullfinches” were placed on Twitter, says it’s too early to speculate about what caused the crash.

In social networks there was video taken at an Airshow, which was held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway South of town. It can be seen in the distance rising smoke from the crashed plane.