No refund: in Colorado, police have destroyed the house during the RAID
Due to the 19-hour shootout between officers and an armed suspect in the house of a resident of the city near Denver was destroyed, and the owners were on the street. The city says the police Department should not pay compensation. The court supported the police, writes Fox News.
On Tuesday, a Federal appeals court in Colorado ruled that the local police Department should not pay compensation to the affected homeowner. His house was destroyed by a 19-hour shootout between officers and an armed suspect in the theft in the store, who decided to barricade themselves inside to avoid arrest.
Judge, U.S. court of appeals for the 10th district upheld the decision of the lower court, ruling that the city of Greenwood village, near Denver, did not have the landlord Leo Leh.
House Leh was estimated at $580 thousand dollars. In 2015 he was with the squeaks for demolition after the SWAT team used armored vehicles to break out of the structure. Also used tear gas, explosives. Shots were fired ammunition 40-mm caliber after the suspect refused to surrender and shot at officers. He broke into the house when no one was home, and used it as a shelter.
“The point is, to destroy someone’s home and leave owners on the street under any circumstances is unacceptable in a civilized society. This completely ruined our lives,” said the victim homeowner.
Leh gave a house to rent to his son John, who lived there with his girlfriend and her son. During the incident they were not at home.
Originally, the city paid Lech $ 5000 as allowance for temporary residence. John Leh was mortgaged, and his son’s girlfriend had to change schools.
Lawyer Lech told the local newspaper that his insurance company paid him $345 000 in damages. This amount did not cover costs associated with damage to personal property: demolition, construction of a house and getting a new mortgage.
“It’s a wonderful insurance: insurance against fires, floods, but there is no insurance in case “the police blew up your house,” said lawyer Rachel Maxam.
She added that the insurance company did not repair the damage to the house next door at $70 000. The court decision States that the NYPD and the city will not be responsible for damage caused to the property because the officers acted within their legitimate role in the arrest of a suspect in committing a crime.
“Courts, both state and Federal, who analyzed this issue have consistently ruled in favor of police actions taken to resolve this critical incident. The courts have recognized that although such events are complex questions, the police must value life more than property, and may act in accordance with their police powers,” — said in a statement, Greenwood village.
Lech is planning to appeal to the Supreme court.