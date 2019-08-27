No room to swing fall: online photo made fun of the “rush” of tourists in Crimea
August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Despite the end of the last month of summer cafes and restaurants in occupied Crimea is not observed many tourists.
The corresponding photos on his Twitter page published by the user under the name Wasily Crimea.
In the photos, which, according to the user, were made in the night between the output, you can see completely empty tables near one of the cafes.
“August, already the beginning of the first night (even with a Saturday and Sunday). Despite this, people — not overcrowded” – ironically writes in comments to the snapshots of the author of the post.