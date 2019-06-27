“No rules, no regime”: the former nanny spoke about the “uncontrollable” children of Angelina Jolie
Two of the American edition of OK! and In Touch Weekly published the story of a former nurse of children of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt. The woman on the condition of anonymity (in the house of Jolie after her divorce with pitt has changed several governesses) said that the children of movie stars totally “out of control”, “wild” and reject limitations.
“No rules, no regime,” said the nurse. Before the divorce, pitt had made a web in their daily lives. But now everything is up for grabs. According to her, Angelina considers himself to be a cool mom, allowing children to do anything, and treating them as adults. According to the former workers, it does more harm than good. “Distracting her own personal problems and work, and this is a recipe for disaster,” says the nanny.
Says ex – nanny, Jolie and myself often drink, and allows you to drink wine for his older children, despite the fact that they are still minors. According to the nanny, brad pitt, who in 2016 is only a sober way of life, would come into a rage after learning about it. After Angelina imputed against him during divorce proceedings that he drinks too much.
The actress also allows the children to watch movies for those older than 18 years, though, pitt opposed it. The children of movie stars are also regularly used obscene words.
They eat fast food for Breakfast. And go to bed late at night when they please.
As you know, Jolie’s six children — 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old pax, 14-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh and ten-year twins Knox and Vivienne. Each nanny is given a personal characteristic. Senior, Cambodian Maddox, wants to distance himself from his family and be away from all this chaos. The Ethiopian Zahara, according to the nanny, has “vile” nature and often picks nasty pranks and bad jokes. A native of Vietnam pax is very bold and often fights. Biological firstborn, ex-spouses Shilo is a big fan of music, puzzles and movies. And while “not able to control their consumption”. Sometimes they could not sleep all night, watching horror movies about serial killers or playing games. And twins Knox and Vivienne are very playful and sometimes draw directly on the walls.
