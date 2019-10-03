No skirts in sandals: Brezhnev has angered fans of the singer suggest “to give a good kick” stylist
Popular singer Vera Brezhnev, whose husband allegedly was suspected of having affair with Erica Herceg, decided to show everyone her perfect figure, clearly demonstrating that the husband Konstantin mistress does not if “at hand” there is such beauty.
In the picture, taken during a commercial photo shoot in Verona, Brezhnev wearing a black bodysuit and tone tights, which once again emphasizes its slimness.
Many appreciated the beauty Brezhneva, scattered in numerous comments.
“Fire!”, “Joy!”, “Faith, You are both feminine and sexy!!! I just love”, “Vera Brezhneva, you are the best beautiful woman at the height we love you”, “This is not a photo, it’s art” — write the admiring followers of the singer.
At the same time traditionally in the comments was present and the proportion Haight.
This group of subscribers have decided to pick sandals, dressed in defiance of all rules of fashion black tights.
“Vera, can you please explain how, since black tights under sandals, how?” “The stylist, to give a good kick! Sandals, not quite in the subject, I somehow missed the moment when it became possible to wear tights with sandals”, “Sandals from barefoot. Black tights here. If you need tights, then need shoes” — write haters.
Fortunately, among the fans of the singer have been its protectors.
“Sandals on his bare feet only”, “Slingbacks tights under not for milestones, but for sophisticated connoisseurs” — they indicate.
Settled the dispute one of the wearer, which drew a line under the unnecessary disputes.
“Faith, You are so beautiful!!! Even in the black tights under sandals!!!”, noted elenasekerich.
As previously reported “FACTS” Vera Brezhnev did not remain silent about her husband’s infidelity Konstantin Meladze, who allegedly had an affair with a member of “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg. Has she tired to read “sensational” details about his personal life and decided to dispel all the rumors by writing an angry post on Instagram.
