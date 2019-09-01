No skirts on the ruler to the child in the school: Irina Shayk surprised a new video
Recently parting ways with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk is back from his European vacation to new York and posed for fans in a new daring way.
In particular, she has published in his microblog backstage video from the shooting for Vogue Spain, noting that decided to demonstrate “the style for the weekend”
The footage Shake confident gait defiles in black lingerie, black nylon pantyhose and patent leather coat. Model in high heels, but the skirt or pants no.
Many subscribers were delighted from the movie, appreciating his boldness and uniqueness.
For example, some fans have suggested that the way the star attracts the attention of ex-husband Bradley Cooper. “Ira, keep it up! Exit divorce effectively”, “for the former”; “To understand who are lost” — they said.
However, the majority of the review admitted that the street they’re out would not dare.
“As my Nana used to say: “With such a figure can be a fool!”, “Thank you so much, thanks to you chose what to go on line to the students!”, “How are you gorgeous, with her head held high, flashing eyes and strained tights live for yourself!” — write fans.
View this post in Instagram
The majority of fans claim that is expected from Irina in the near future a new “revelation” — after a few days in new York fashion Week is starting, where there should be the model.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Irina Shayk lit up at a luxury resort in Spain with her mother and daughter.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter