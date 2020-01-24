No squirrels and peacocks: airlines in the US will limit the list of animals for emotional support
Passengers of some airlines may have to refuse carriage with a so-called emotional support animals, or therapeutic Pets: the transport Ministry wants the United States to severely limit the species that can be taken aboard free of charge, reports the BBC.
According to the proposal of the Ministry, such right will be left only for dogs, specially trained to assist people with disabilities.
Until now, the airline allowed passengers with mental or emotional problems is free to take on Board those or other animals, sometimes quite exotic to those helping them cope with stress.
The Department stressed that their plan — response to concerns that more and more passengers are carrying their Pets under the guise of official.
This inter alia means that in case of approval of the Ministry of transport proposals at a public hearing of the so-called emotional support animals no longer enjoy the same rights as a service — for example, guide dogs.
For bringing need a special certificate, certifying that the companion really had appropriate training.
American airlines supported the proposal of the Ministry of transport and called for the rule changes, saying that a growing number of Pets travelling in the cabin, leads to an increase in complaints and various incidents, like biting.
“Airlines want all passengers and crew members flying in comfort, and we believe that the proposed rule would significantly help to ensure a safe and healthy flight for all,” said the President of the branch avialable Airlines for America Nicholas Calio.
If the proposals of the Ministry are adopted, the United States will become closer in this matter to the UK, which in principle does not recognize such phenomena as “emotional support animals”.
On British flights allowed only guide dogs and dogs that help people with disabilities.
Without peacocks and flying squirrels
In recent years, American airlines began to tighten the rules for transportation of animals due to the steady increase in the number of people wishing to take to the cabin of the aircraft, for example, turkeys, peacocks and squirrels.
So, American Airlines in 2018, has limited the list of animals which passengers can take on Board.
In the black list includes frogs, hedgehogs, ferrets, spiders, wild birds, goats and any other animals with tusks, horns and hoofs, even if that is as therapeutic animals.
Delta in 2018 complained that some passengers tried to go to flight with soothing turkeys, squirrels the flying squirrels, snakes and spiders.
In January 2018, an American artist not allowed to bring on Board the peacock. According to her, he had to help her cope with the stress of flight.
The proposals of the American Ministry of transport include that the airline will be assigned the right to limit the quantity, weight and size of the animals, which passengers will be able to take on Board, and also require a certificate confirming the official status of the animal.
At the same time, companies will not be allowed to refuse to transport service animals based on their breed.
