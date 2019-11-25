No surprises: we learned the name of the new President of Romania
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis kept his post, defeating in the second round of the presidential elections. He was supported by 66.5% of voters who took part in the vote.
Resource information Рlaytech, at this point known only to the results of an exit poll — they announced immediately after polls close at 21:00 Romanian Institute of assessment and strategy (IRES).
According to them, the rival of Iohannis in the elections, the leader of the Social democratic party (PSD) Viorica of Danila received 33.5% of the votes.
The turnout reached 49,84% of all registered voters.
Recall that in the first round of the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis scored 39% of the vote.
During the election campaign he promised to start a real fight against corruption and nepotism, to carry out reforms in the sphere of health and education, to facilitate commercial entities access EU funds which Brussels allocates each country within the European Union.
