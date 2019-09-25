No trespassing: the story of visas to people in the US, Putin made fun of a caricature
The famous cartoonist Andrei Petrenko responded mark with a caricature of the incident with the banning in the USA the delegation of the Russian deputies. Ten members of Parliament gathered in new York for the UN General Assembly session, but did not receive a visa and are now forced to observe what is happening at the summit of the screen of the TV.
The representative of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev outraged that the denial of his visa is nothing like the breach of international obligations. The US has argued that applicants for a visa just late filed documents. Possibly played a role and that Kosachev — defendant in the sanctions list of the USA along with other officials and businessmen close to Putin.
Meanwhile, at the session of the UN General Assembly after the “day of the climate” is expected to day political discussions. The scheduled participation of the President of the United States Donald trump, other world leaders. The Ukrainian delegation to the States headed by President Vladimir Zelensky. With it came the Minister of foreign Affairs Vadym Prystayko and head of the Office of the President Andriy Bogdan.
