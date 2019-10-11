No trump: it became known who won the Nobel peace prize 2019
The Nobel peace prize in 2019 was awarded to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali, including the resolution of conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. About it writes BBC.
Abiy Ahmed heads the country from April 2018. The politician signed a peace agreement that put an end 20-year conflict over the border territories.
“Someone will say that the peace prize awarded to this man too soon, but the Nobel Committee believes it is now necessary to recognize the merits of Abia Ahmed and maintain it,” — said the Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen.
The Nobel Committee noted “the efforts of Ahmed to peace and international cooperation, in particular, his determined initiative aimed at resolving the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea”.
That award went to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, was not a big sensation. His chances of winning the bookies have rated it very highly.
Among the other most likely winners was also called the 16-year-old ecoactivists from Sweden Greta Thunberg and the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
The history of the peace prize
Since 1901, the Nobel peace prize was awarded 99 favourites. Nineteen times, the Committee did not find worthy of the prize figures that would, as stated in Nobel’s will, “did more than any other fraternity between Nations, for destruction or to reduce armies and to maintain peace forums”.
The right to choose the winner of the world gave not Swedish, namely the Norwegian Committee itself Alfred Nobel in his will. Their motives industrialist-philanthropist explained. According to one version, he did this because the Norwegian Parliament (which elects the composition of the Nobel Committee) was the first Parliament in the world, voted in support of the peace movement.
The choice of the Norwegian Committee criticized almost every year; especially when the prize winner was elected leader or prominent politician of the country that was involved in a serious armed conflict. Even after the peaceful settlement of every prominent politician remains a hangover from the past that someone can’t forgive.
It happened with the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat, and U.S. Secretary of state Henry Kissinger, and with the first and only President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, who in the former Soviet Union are often blamed for the collapse of the Empire, than thank you for giving Eastern Europe to peacefully leave the socialist camp.
President Barack Obama, who received the Nobel prize in the first year of his first term, on the contrary, was reproached in that he hasn’t managed to do in his post to deserve the highest prize on the planet.
Subsequently, the Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Geir Lundestad, who also voted for Obama, in his book called his award an error.
The former Secretary was immediately accused of violating the code of the Nobel Foundation, require to remain silent about the nominees and the selection process for 50 years.
Nobel prize “for the good”
Probably partly for this reason, in the second decade of the XXI century Nobel peace prize, often awarded or activists and human rights defenders, who have no political power or large organizations that were originally created for peacekeeping and humanitarian activities.
In 2012, the Nobel peace prize was awarded to the European Union as a whole — “for more than six decades of advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe”. In 2019, in the light of breccia and difficult negotiations of the London to Brussels about the terms of the exit, easy to find arguments to criticize even a man as careful decisions.