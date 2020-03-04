‘No vaccine’: what doctors from different countries treat Chinese coronavirus
An outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19 has already claimed over 3,000 lives in 11 countries. In addition to China, no deaths were registered in Australia, Iran, Spain, Italy, USA, Thailand, Taiwan, France, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines. About it writes BBC.
However, at the same time, almost 50 thousand people, which was officially confirmed coronavirus infection has been cured.
For the past 14 days in a row, the number of recovered patients exceeds the number of new registered cases of the disease.
Thus, despite the efforts of scientists worldwide, vaccine against the virus is still there and is not expected for at least another few months.
Tests on mice and Guinea pigs are just a few companies in the U.S. and other countries, but on the people the vaccine will begin testing until April, and confirm the efficiency and to complete all bureaucratic formalities will be possible only to the end of the year.
So what is so successfully treat patients?
General strategy: Arbidol
Since the epidemic began in the early stages for treatment of the infection has been tried many medications — is mainly symptomatic, that is directed not against the disease but against its typical manifestations.
Here it should be noted that no specific symptoms Covid-19 in this sense, the disease is not too different from any other respiratory viral infection like a cold or flu and exactly the same can develop into pneumonia.
Almost all patients had temperature, developed General weakness, 60% of the patients starts a dry cough. Approximately every third complains of muscle pain and shortness of breath, although these symptoms appear about the fifth day after onset of illness.
Headaches and sore throat was observed in only few patients.
In mid-February, the medical journal Lancet published a letter to Chinese doctors, who have developed their own algorithm for treatment of patients complaining of cough, chills, or sore throat. After the General analysis of blood and computed tomography of the chest patients tested for viral pneumonia and the coronavirus.
If the result is negative, the patient prescribe standard antibiotics — azithromycin or amoxicillin. If positive, the patient isolate and begin treating respiratory fluoroquinolones and arbidola.
In severe cases if the blood saturation of oxygen drops below 93%, to therapy add nemonoxacin and synthetic antibiotic linezolid, which is usually used to treat resistant infections.
Experimental therapy
As mentioned above, all of these drugs are aimed only at elimination of the common symptoms of the disease. Specific therapy Covid-19 is still there, but its development is in full swing.
In mid-February, Chinese physicians discovered that to effectively combat coronavirus helps chloroquine — a drug that is widely used for the prevention and treatment of malaria. Now it wants to make the official recommendation on the treatment of patients Covid-19.
Several drugs are now in clinical trials. One of them is umifenovir (the same Arbidol): doctors are trying to understand how it is effective in the fight against coronavirus infection.
Two other potential medication — lopinavir, which is usually used to treat patients with HIV and receiver, originally developed for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg virus.
The last resort, which Chinese doctors use in an attempt to save an almost hopeless patients — injections of blood plasma from recovered patients.
In exactly the same way they tried to treat in 2003 with severe cases of atypical pneumonia SARS, and quite successfully. Therefore in 2014, the who recommended the use of such injections for the treatment of Ebola, a year later, a middle Eastern virus MERS.
Traditional medicine
Over 85% of all confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in China. So, along with the usual medications almost all hospitalized patients to appoint preparations of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).
In total, according to the Chinese Ministry of science and technology, treatment of TCM were more than 60 thousand people who had confirmed infection Covid-19.
According to local media, patients, simultaneously passing both treatment recover better than those who only accepts “normal” medicines. In Hangzhou, for example, thus it was possible to cure the 88-year-old patient who is in hospital in critical condition.
Treatment formula TKM was developed in the Eighth people’s hospital in Guangzhou, recognized by the Ministry of science and technology of Guangdong province officially approved by the regional authorities.
Yu Jianhua, head of the Department of infectious diseases hospital of TCM in Hangzhou, said that his patients take two traditional preparation: one helps to get rid of phlegm in the lungs, the other fights inflammation.
Especially effective to treat patients Covid-19 using the medicine of Cinfa paydu (Qingfei Paidu) — along with the basic therapy, according to Xinhua news Agency, citing the head physician of one of the Beijing hospitals van Robin.
This traditional preparation is done on the basis of medicinal herbs and other plants, including ephedra, and Chinese licorice root.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
