“No wars”: the whole world to hold mass actions for the support of Ukraine
Hanna Dzhedzhula, “Facts »
Massive anti-war campaigns for the support of Ukraine are being held in the entire world. People roamed the streets of London, Edtnburg, Munich, Berlin, Geneva, Tokyo, Brussels, Turin, Paris, Washington DC, New York, Tel Aviv, Madrid, Istanbul and dozens of other places.
Rich in Ukrainian ensigns and transparencies with inscriptions: "Ni vyyni!", "Supinate Putin! ;Ukraine!", «Putin — killer!".
One of the biggest #London protests since #Russia has attacked #Ukraine held in Whitehall today. pic.twitter.com/8ImIBCNpUG
— GURHAN KARTAL (@agkartal34) February 26, 2022
Thus, thousands of protesters gathered at the London of the Russian Embassy and the residence of the British Prime Minister on Downing Street. On the walls of the Russian embassy, little ones and writings with a creid were taken away. Like saying B-B-S by throwing some eggs at him.
Trafalgar Square London Protests #ukraine #withukraine #london #trafalgarsquare pic.twitter.com/MMdUFlVWOR
– Luke Alland (@LukeAlland) February 27, 2022
Warsaw
More than 100,000 people are engaged in an anti-war demonstration in Berlin today to conden Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
, including London, Tokyo, Madrid, Istanbul, Sydney. pic.twitter.com/qauH7tt19Y
– POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) February 27, 2022
< p dir="ltr" lang="en">Massive anti-war protest in support of Ukraine in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. The EU has banned all flights from Russia across all of the 27-member Union. #fuckputin #putinisawarcriminal #russianinvasion #slavaukraini #ukraine #ukrainewar pic.twitter.com/PEIU5Bec2F
— bigSAC (@bigSAC10) February 27, 2022
