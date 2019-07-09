No wine, no soda, no money in Russia decided how to punish Georgia for insulting Putin
Russia, humiliated on the Mat to address Putin in the air of the Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2”, came up with new sanctions for Tbilisi. Russian MPs propose to ban the import of Georgian wine and mineral water, as well as block the money transfers.
The speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin has estimated that from Russia to Georgia individuals annually transfer more than $ 600 million. Remittances from Russia, the profit from exports to Russia of wine and mineral water, as well as income from Russian tourists give the Georgian economy 10% of GDP. Russian MPs want to cover all these revenues to Georgia and will look to the government for the imposition of sanctions.
and was made as a response to protests by the Georgian activists on June 20-21 against the antics of the Russian Deputy.
