Nobel prize for medicine was awarded to two Americans and a Briton: what is their merit
Nobel prize for medicine was awarded for research on the hormones that are produced by cells when lack of oxygen. Got it from three people — scientists from the US and the UK.
The Nobel prize in medicine in 2019, received a British scholar from Oxford sir Peter Ratcliffe and Americans – the Professor of medicine at Harvard William Kaelin Jr. and Oncology medical University named after John Hopkins Gregg of Semenets. The prize was awarded for studies of cells and how they adapt to the lack of oxygen, writes Now.
Of Semenets and Ratcliffe in 2016 already started for the same research winners of the Lasker award, one of the most prestigious awards for American doctors and biochemists. Their work has been devoted to oxygen starvation. Scientists have discovered that cells in these conditions produce hormones that in turn cause the production of red blood cells. Also, scientists have discovered a protein HIF-1 which is only activated during hypoxia.
William Kaelin Jr., an oncologist from the cancer Institute Dana-Farber at Harvard medical school, about the same time studied the disease von Hippel-Lindau, a rare genetic disease, which is also called cerebroretinal angiomatosis. In this disease in various organs begin to form tumors, and are most frequently found in the cerebellum and other parts of the brain, in the retina, kidneys and adrenal glands. According to him, a gene that suppresses the growth of tumor cells in disease von Hippel-Lindau, is also associated with the disappearance of the protein HIF-1 with excess oxygen.
Experts believe that open kälin, Semenza and Ratcliffe can help to find a cure for a range of cardiovascular diseases, some cancers and anemia (anemia). Today several companies are trying to use the hormone HIF-1 to create red blood cells in the laboratory.
Interestingly, the Semenets, Kaelin and Ratcliffe was not named in the list of most likely winners of the Nobel prize in medicine in 2019. American company Clarivate Analytics, which since 2002, publishes lists of the most cited in prestigious scientific journals scientists, this year predicted that the award can give for the study of optogenetics, for the cure of hepatitis C, arthritis or lupus.
This year among the candidates for the award had many outstanding nominees with important discoveries. Here are some of the topics and names were called as candidates for the Nobel prize in medicine in 2019.
Optogenetics
Optogenetics – the technique of using light to stimulate or suppress the activity of neurons, first described in 2005. This is a revolutionary direction in neurology have improved the understanding of the mechanisms of Parkinson’s disease, vision, dependency and mood disorders. As possible laureates was called Ernst Bamberg (Germany), Carl Deisseroth (USA), Gero Miesenbach (Austria-Britain), Edward Boyden (USA) and Peter Hegemann (Germany).
Tolerance of T cells in the thymus
John Kappler (USA) and Philip Marrack (USA), according to experts, could count for the award for his research in the area of tolerance T cells in the thymus. This work allowed us to understand the mechanisms of several autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Victory over hepatitis C
The authors of Inside Science believed that the Nobel prize could count a group of scientists, the victory of hepatitis C: Charles rice (USA) and Ralph Bartenschlager (Germany). They have managed to grow the virus in laboratory conditions, which allowed us to develop a new group of effective drugs.
Genetics and breast cancer: BRCA1 and BRCA2
The prize could be given for research in the field of breast cancer. Marie-Claire king (USA) in 1990 marked region of the genome that could be responsible for high risk of breast and ovarian cancer in various families, and identified the BRCA1 gene. Six years later, the gene sequenced, the team of Mark Skolnick (USA), and later they found and BRCA2. These genes normally work just on the suppression of cancer, but in women with mutations in BRCA1 risk of breast cancer by the age of 70 exceeds 60%.
These achievements, noted in Inside Science, has helped thousands of people to conduct a preventive operation to reduce the risk of developing the disease. One of the most notorious cases – surgery to remove Breasts and ovaries Angelina Jolie.
Wnt signaling pathway
Hans Klevers (Netherlands) was also called among the candidates for the Nobel prize for studies of intracellular signaling pathways Wnt, which is essential in Oncology.
Last year the Nobel prize was awarded to James immunologists Allison and Honjo Tasuku for the creation of a new method of cancer immunotherapy, so-called drugs – “checkpoint inhibitors”. Every year they are becoming more and efficacy of this therapy is growing.
Developed by Allisona and Honjo drugs can cure patients even in late stage cancer, which were earlier considered incurable. Method of work of drugs is “cheating” cancer cells that does not allow them to block the immune reaction of the body.
Drugs developed on the basis of their proposed techniques, already successfully applied in the treatment of cancer patients. Even more drug candidates are in clinical trials and will be available in the coming years.
The history of the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine
The Nobel prize in physiology and medicine is awarded in 110 times, reminds the BBC. The winners of the prize in medicine-physiology, chooses the Nobel Committee of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
Only in 1901 was awarded to 109 Nobel prizes in medicine, physiology, 216 scientists: 204 men and 12 women. None of them received the Nobel prize twice.
Since 1901 when the prize was awarded for the first time, the winners in this nominations are not announced, only nine times from 1915 to 1918 (First world war), 1921, 1925 and from 1940 to 1942 (Second world war).
The youngest laureate was 32 years old — got it in 1923, canadian Frederick Banting for the discovery of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. The oldest winner was in 1966, the American Peyton Rous for his discovery of viruses that trigger the development of tumors. At the time of award he was 87 years old.
Nobel week
In 2019 Nobel week takes place from 7 to 14 October. It opens with the announcement of the laureates in medicine, physiology (7 October) and continues for the prizes in physics (October 8), chemistry (October 9), literature (10 October for 2018 and 2019 years) and the peace prize (11 October) and the prize for Economics (October 14).
The size of the award in 2019 is 9 million SEK (about us $915 thousand). The prize is traditionally awarded on 10 December, the day of the death of their founder, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.