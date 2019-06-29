Nokian Tyres builds high-speed track in Spain
Test track Nokian Tyres in Spain will allow you to test summer, all season and winter tires in any weather all year round.
The landfill will be open by 2020. The total investment is estimated at € 60 million. Despite the rain, work on the construction of new test tracks Nokian Tyres in Spain are on schedule.
Construction is under way on a plot area of 300 hectares is located in the small town of Santa Cruz de La Zarza, about an hour’s drive South of Madrid, capital of Spain.
“Proving ground in Spain — the largest investment company in conducting the tests in its history. We will have more opportunities to manufacture products suited to emerging markets, which are the focus of our strategy.
It will also contribute to work aimed at researching and developing our products,” says Juha Pirhonen, Vice President of Tire Technologies.
Nokian plans to open a new plant in Central Europe and North America, where high demand of tires with high speed index. One more direction of work of the test site — improve all-weather security of each product.
After completion of all work one of the trails is the new testing ground allows you to test the tire at speeds up to 300 km/h.