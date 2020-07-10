Nord stream will be repaired for two weeks
All the maintenance and operation of the pipeline were subject to the necessary security measures, said the Nord Stream AG.
The work of the Russian gas pipeline Nord stream in the Baltic sea will be temporarily suspended during the period from 14 July to 26 July to conduct regular technical maintenance. It is reported, the project operator Nord Stream AG on Friday, July 10.
“Twelve days of work for annual maintenance is scheduled as part of the long-term integrity management of the pipeline. Your maintenance schedule is agreed and coordinated with partners in the transportation of gas above and below the stream”, – stated in the message.
It is also stated that all maintenance and operation of the pipeline are carried out in compliance with the required security measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier in June, Russia stopped pumping gas through Nord stream in the Black sea. Then immediately sharply increased gas transit through Ukraine.
