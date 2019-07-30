“Normal childhood in Yekaterinburg”: in Russia, two second graders attacked the shop with a toy…
In Russian Yekaterinburg two boys with an air gun tried to Rob a toy store. “Crime” conceived children 7 and 8 years. On Twitter reported a user with the nickname Krychek.
“Well there is still Raszewski hope and support in the future with the younger generation! In the Urals, the two youngsters decided to Rob by using an air gun… a TOY STORE! One of them the seller was overpowered and handed over to the police. Ahead of the 90s, but much cooler,” — wrote the blogger.
The video shows when the seller is suspected of stealing children, one of the boys to escape punishment sent on her toy gun. This time, the second ran away from the scene of the “crime”.
The boy with the gun seller caught and detained until police arrived. Militiamen led preventive discussion with children and their parents.
Under the video there are such comments:
“They decided to start playing adult games”.
“Putinyugend in all its glory”.
“A. U. E.-approved generation. 7 and 8 years.”
“The children of MPs”.
Some commentators recalled images of children in uniform, children’s books, which focus, in particular, how to survive in prison, that this was expected.
Recall that in Russia published a book for children in which the authors answer different questions including an explanation of how to survive in prison.
