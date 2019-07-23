“Normal father”: student played football on the beach with Lionel Messi (video)
Star Argentinian Lionel Messi after participating in the national team of Argentina in the Copa America actively resting with his family on one of the Islands in the Caribbean sea. The player is enjoying the sun and sea in the company of wife Antonella Rocuzzo and his sons, while not forgetting, of course, about football.
One of these days beside the star had a rest family of 11-year-old English student McKenzie O’neill (pictured in the header with Leo). What a surprise it was a boy when the father of Argentine football player Jorge invited him to play football with them.
Imagine playing football on the beach and Lionel Messi joins in
Luckiest kids in the world#Messi #FCB pic.twitter.com/gTYbfkbJHO
— GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) July 19, 2019.
“I was single and started hitting the ball a few metres from where they were. They threw me the ball and asked me if I wanted to play with them. And we are on for 45 minutes I played with Thiago (Messi’s eldest son. — Ed.) and by the Leo. For his age, Thiago is playing fantastic. Wife of Lionel Antonella helped us to communicate because she speaks very good English. Later we bathed together with Messi and the boat. Playing with Leo in the water it was very fun. He acted like a normal dad. He liked that his son was communicating and playing with other children, “—said later Mackenzie in an interview with GiveMeSport.
Add that the new season in the Spanish League kicks off August 16 — on this day, the Catalan “Barcelona” will play on the road against athletic Bilbao.
.
