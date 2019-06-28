North East US is experiencing the strongest heat
Thursday, June 27, in Philadelphia, Newark, new Jersey, new York airport LaGuardia international airport and Chicago midway the second day in a row recorded temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius). If on Friday 28 June, the temperature does not fall, it will officially be considered the first heat wave of the season, writes ABC News.
In Kansas on June 27 was the first day of this year, when the temperature reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius). It happened a month later than usual.
In the northeast heat will last a few days before the temperature begins to decline on Sunday 30 June.
In addition, on the upcoming weekend (June 29-30) in the Midwest and great plains will become even hotter. Authorities have released recommendations on the heat for five States in the great plains from South Dakota to Missouri. It is expected that the temperature will rise to 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) but because of the high humidity it will feel like 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).
10 effective ways to escape the heat
To escape from overheating it is possible not only with the air conditioning. There are other useful methods to alleviate the heat.
From wearing cotton clothing to freeze hat – experts of a portal “New time” name the 10 most effective ways to escape from the hot weather.
- Soak your hair.Simple wet the hair allows you to survive the heat much easier. Optional wet hair completely, you can gently spray water from a spray bottle.
- Wear cotton clothes.Cotton – simple, lightweight and breathable fabric, which is not so hot. Summer cotton should be both lingerie and other clothes.
- Spray on clothing water. In the same way as the hair, spray water from a spray bottle on clothing.
- Wash your hands and feet in cold water. When you get hot, immerse hands and feet for 30-60 seconds in the water. At some time you will feel the freshness.
- Sit on ice pack. Take an ice pack, cover it with a towel and either sit on it or put between the back and the wall chair.
- Do not prepare food in the oven. Hot pan or baking food in the oven, raise the temperature in the kitchen and the apartment in General. Try to prepare with a minimum use of the hob, eat more salads and fruits.
- Passivate ice cube. Small cool the body on a hot day can be achieved Ponosov small ice cubes.
- Make a homemade air conditioner. If you love to do something with their hands and you have extra time, try to construct the conditioning. Fill a bowl with ice cubes so that the ice acted as a slide. Him install the fan. Direct the design itself, and feel the breath of cool air.
- Close blinds. About 30% of the heat comes into the room with the light. If you want to cool the room, close the blinds or pull the curtains.
- Frost the hat. Before putting on a hat, cap or a hat, put it on a few hours in the freezer. Its appearance is not deteriorated, and the cooling of this item of clothing will bring.