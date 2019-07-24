North Korea has detained a Russian fishing vessel on charges of violating the borders (PHOTO)

Loading...

North Korea in the night of July 17, seized the Russian fishing vessel with 17 sailors on Board. As reported by “Kommersant, Deputy Director of the North East fishing company Sergey Sadler, 15 Russians and two South Koreans, coming with the territory of South Korea in the sea of Japan for the production of crab, escorted in the DPRK, where they are still. The Russian Consul to let him just today. He said that the closed in cabins seafarers are regularly searched and questioned.

According to Sadler, the ship “Sakhalin-8”, belonging to the North-East fishing company, came from South Korean port Sokcho and went to the area of their traditional fishery in the sea of Japan. The seizure occurred at approximately 55 nautical miles from the territory of the DPRK.

“At 4 a.m. on July 17 on the go at the ship landed, the guards and cut off all means of communication – said Sadler. We did not even realize what happened, at first I thought that they drift, but then I realized that they were captured”. The detainees were escorted to the North Korean port of Wonsan, and the representative of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang was able to visit the ship only July 23, According to him, sailors hold on the ship, the captain, his assistant and two South Korean experts resettled under arrest in a hotel.

“There’s no ventilation, temperature 30-35 degrees, – said Sergey Sadler. – Questioned and searched twice a day, very hard.” According to him, neither the Russian Embassy nor the representatives of the company did not say when will start the proceedings on their issue. The ship at the time of arrest was without a cargo, before such problems with the North Koreans he was not.

Director of the company Victor Sadler told RBC that the cause of the arrest was allegedly illegal border crossing so-called zone of military escorts, which the DPRK arbitrarily set to 50 nautical miles from the shore. In international documents on the establishment of such a zone is not stated. There is only the notion of territorial waters (12 nautical miles offshore) and exclusive economic zone (200 nautical miles from shore). Sadler said that this is the first time. “North Korean border guards can verify the ship to land, but to such action to pursue, detain, send to port it for the first time”, he concluded.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said that it is taking all necessary steps to resolve the situation soon.As reported in Facebook the Ministry, the ship was detained for “violating rules of entry and residence on the territory of the DPRK. At the present time are the circumstances of the incident.

In September last year in the South Korean port of Busan was detained the Russian ship “Sevastopol”. It belonged to a shipping company, “Hudson”, which came under the restrictive measures of the USA, imposed in connection with suspicions in participation in the fuel supplies for North Korea. By order of the Minister of Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Korea ship 29 Sep forbidden to leave port, but on 2 October it became known that all restrictions have been lifted. Korean authorities have sent a written notice without any comment on the reasons for detention.