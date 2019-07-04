North Korea has released Australian student businessman Sigli, who could repeat the sad fate of the American Wambier (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

29-year-old Australian student Alec Sigli, who was arrested on 25 June in the Democratic people’s Republic, released and is already in security in China.

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has confirmed that the North Korean authorities have released an Australian citizen, student of graduate student of University of a name of Kim Il sung in Pyongyang. Sigli received there a master’s degree in the field of Korean literature, but during his studies he also set up a travel company and began to organize tours from Australia to South Korea. He said of himself that he was “the only Aussie living in North Korea.”

“I am pleased to announce that Alec Sigli this morning were released from custody in North Korea. He left the country, now he’s safe and feels good,” said Morrison during a speech to Parliament. “On behalf of the Australian government I would like to Express my sincere gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing the early release of Alec,” said Prime Minister, adding that the release was the result of “careful, secret of the officials in solving the difficult diplomatic problems.”

Recall that Australia does not have its own Embassy in Pyongyang and is represented there by the Swedish Embassy. So as soon as it became known about the arrest of Sigli, special envoy of the government of Sweden Kent Rolf Magnus Harstedt arrived in the DPRK for talks on the whereabouts of the missing Australian student.

– In Australia feared that the Sigli will repeat the sad fate Bombieri

Alex himself Sigli, arrived in China, said met him at the airport reporters that he was all right. “I’m very well,” he said, but refused to answer questions about his time in North Korea.

Sigli on Thursday will travel from China to the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

In Australia feared that the Sigli will repeat the sad fate of American student Bombieri

As several of the aliens had been previously detained in North Korea on charges of “crimes against the state” and attempts “to undermine the unity of the Korean people”, in Australia feared that the Sigli may repeat the fate of American student Otto Frederick Bombieri, writes the BBC.

Wambier, a student from Virginia, was sentenced on 16 March 2016 the Supreme court of the DPRK to 15 years of imprisonment with punishment serving in a corrective labor colony. The American student arrived in the DPRK on 25 December 2015 from Beijing as part of a tour group. North Korean authorities said he broke into an office space meant for foreign tourists hotels and ripped from the wall and hung there a political poster.

At trial, the American admitted his guilt, he spent 18 months in prison and there fell into a coma. In the United States believed that the student was beaten and tortured in prison. In June 2017 Bombara released and taken to the USA. He showed no signs that she understands and does not respond to verbal commands. From the airplane the student was sent to the medical center of the University of Cincinnati. There doctors discovered he had severe brain damage and extensive tissue death. A week after homecoming Wambier died, without regaining consciousness.