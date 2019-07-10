Norway captures the radiation leak on the sunken Soviet submarine
The crash of 1989, which occurred because of the long fire, which was unable to extinguish, killing 42 of the 69 crew members
A sample of water from vent pipe sunk at a depth of 1658 meters of the Soviet nuclear submarine K-278 Komsomolets showed a higher-than-normal radiation levels in clean seawater 100,000 times. This is with reference to the statement of Norwegian researchers said channel ТV2.
Scientists from the expedition, which took place with sparagna G. O. Sars, he added: this is only preliminary data. Moreover, two other samples showed no excess levels of radiation. Not reported taken these samples at the same location or another on the site of the death of the Premier League.
They assured that the fishermen can continue to fish in the area.
Russian expedition 12-year-old also talked about the excess levels of radiation.
The fire occurred in two adjacent compartments. Using a broken system main ballast tanks, the flooding occurred. The crew managed to stifle the reactor, but at the bottom of the Norwegian sea, in addition to his lie and missiles with nuclear warheads. Sunk 7 April 1989 “Komsomolets” can try to raise for the disposal of hazardous nodes in the coming decades.
On the Soviet Navy accused the causes of the accident designers and shipbuilders, and they were talking about the unskilled and even illiterate actions of the crew.
This submarine holds the absolute record for diving depth among submarines — 1027 meters.
Below is a photo of APL 30 years after the crash.
Photo: Aage Aune / TV 2
Photo: Øystein Bogen