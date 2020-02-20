Norway defended the title of world champion in biathlon single mixed relay

Сборная Норвегии защитила титул чемпиона мира по биатлону в сингл-миксте

In Italian Antholz-Anterselva in the framework of the biathlon world Championships was held for the eighth race – single mixed relay (6 km + 7.5 km).

The national team of Ukraine was represented blowing Anastasiya Merkushyna/Dmitry Pidruchny.

Won the national team of Norway (olsbu Marte-Roseland and Johannes boe). We will add that in this composition the Norwegians won the single-mixed at the last world Cup.

18 seconds from Champions behind German tandem.

“Bronze” – the team of France.

Team Ukraine finished the race in 10th position.

The results of the race:

  1. Norway (0+6) 34:19,9
  2. Germany (0+5) +17,6
  3. France (0+4) +29,8
  4. Sweden (0+7) +35,2
  5. Switzerland (0+9) +40,6
  6. Austria (0+4) +54,5
  7. Russia (0+6) + 1.00,3

  • 10. Ukraine Ukraine (0+8) +1:27,2

