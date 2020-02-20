Norway defended the title of world champion in biathlon single mixed relay
In Italian Antholz-Anterselva in the framework of the biathlon world Championships was held for the eighth race – single mixed relay (6 km + 7.5 km).
The national team of Ukraine was represented blowing Anastasiya Merkushyna/Dmitry Pidruchny.
Won the national team of Norway (olsbu Marte-Roseland and Johannes boe). We will add that in this composition the Norwegians won the single-mixed at the last world Cup.
18 seconds from Champions behind German tandem.
“Bronze” – the team of France.
Team Ukraine finished the race in 10th position.
The results of the race:
- Norway (0+6) 34:19,9
- Germany (0+5) +17,6
- France (0+4) +29,8
- Sweden (0+7) +35,2
- Switzerland (0+9) +40,6
- Austria (0+4) +54,5
- Russia (0+6) + 1.00,3
…
- 10. Ukraine Ukraine (0+8) +1:27,2