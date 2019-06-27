Norway vs England live streaming free: preview, prediction
Norway vs England live streaming free
Norway – England. Forecast (form 2.07) for the Women’s World Championship (06/27/2019)
Norway and England have already reached the quarterfinals, where they will play on June 27, for which we have prepared a forecast. Will Englishwomen be able to go to the next stage?
Norway
The women’s team of Norway in this World Championship lost to France (1: 2) in the group stage, although it easily scored three points in confrontations with South Korea (2: 1) and Nigeria (3: 0). A few days ago, the Scandinavians beat Australia (2: 1, on penalties), having spent 120 minutes on the field.
In most of the time, the Australians had an advantage, but in the extra scale the balance was on the Norwegian side, although according to many forecasts they could not make it to the penalty spot.
England
The England women’s team has relied on a rational distribution of forces, because they did not show their trump cards in the group, but they still showed one hundred percent result – 2: 0 with Japan, 1: 0 with Argentina and 2: 1 with Scotland. In the 1/8 finals, the Englishwomen experienced Cameroon’s boorish behavior (3-0), but they responded to that with scored balls.
All three shots on target were effective.
Statistics
England does not miss three games in a row.
England won four fights in a row.
Norway skips over the past three meetings.
Forecast
We believe that the Norwegians were not destined to get through to the semifinals, since the level of the game was not too high and even reached the quarter-finals not without a share of luck. The English women have a balanced composition and high ambitions, it remains only not to burn out before the fight.